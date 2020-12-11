The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,179 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in The Boston Beer by 6,167.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 458,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,963,000 after purchasing an additional 451,157 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in The Boston Beer by 2,467.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,709,000 after acquiring an additional 237,647 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in The Boston Beer by 34.8% during the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 494,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,060,000 after acquiring an additional 127,684 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in The Boston Beer during the third quarter worth about $108,176,000. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd acquired a new stake in The Boston Beer during the third quarter worth about $79,651,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAM opened at $949.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.19 and a beta of 1.00. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a one year low of $290.02 and a one year high of $1,092.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $972.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $799.16.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $6.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $1.27. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $492.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. The Boston Beer’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current year.

SAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Boston Beer from $835.00 to $996.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Cowen upped their price target on The Boston Beer from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,015.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded The Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on The Boston Beer from $815.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $863.45.

In other The Boston Beer news, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,060.94, for a total transaction of $530,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,643,770.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,062.95, for a total value of $1,178,811.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,732 shares of company stock worth $66,711,183. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names.

