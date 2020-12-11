The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EL. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $219.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $248.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $147.00 to $231.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $194.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $230.73.

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $246.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.32, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.83. The Estée Lauder Companies has a twelve month low of $137.01 and a twelve month high of $259.77.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This is a boost from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.13, for a total value of $2,501,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,501,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 13,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.93, for a total transaction of $3,035,205.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,823,158.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,271,589 shares of company stock valued at $555,339,595 in the last 90 days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,905,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 671.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 50,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,115,000 after acquiring an additional 44,324 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 422,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,143,000 after acquiring an additional 11,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $870,000. Institutional investors own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

