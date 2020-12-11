The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) a €60.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

BAS has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Independent Research set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €59.44 ($69.93).

Shares of ETR:BAS opened at €64.04 ($75.34) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €55.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of €52.45. BASF SE has a twelve month low of €37.36 ($43.95) and a twelve month high of €69.80 ($82.12). The company has a market capitalization of $58.82 billion and a PE ratio of -29.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.26.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

