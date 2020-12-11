The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) a €64.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DAI. Warburg Research set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daimler AG (DAI.F) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €54.35 ($63.94).

Shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) stock opened at €56.32 ($66.26) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,942.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.66, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of €52.31 and a 200 day moving average of €43.74. Daimler AG has a fifty-two week low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a fifty-two week high of €58.21 ($68.48).

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

