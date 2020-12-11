The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€46.00” Price Target for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) (ETR:LXS)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) (ETR:LXS) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on LXS. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Nord/LB set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Independent Research set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €54.36 ($63.95).

Shares of LXS stock opened at €61.76 ($72.66) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.58, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion and a PE ratio of 6.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of €51.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of €49.40. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €25.68 ($30.21) and a 1-year high of €62.72 ($73.79).

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, and Engineering Materials. The Advanced Intermediates segment provides high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and rubber chemicals.

