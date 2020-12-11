The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Societe Generale upgraded The Swatch Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a report on Monday, October 5th. HSBC downgraded The Swatch Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a report on Thursday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Get The Swatch Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SWGAY opened at $12.90 on Monday. The Swatch Group has a 12-month low of $8.11 and a 12-month high of $14.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.05.

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for The Swatch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swatch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.