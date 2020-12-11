The Walt Disney Company to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.65) Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:DIS)

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Walt Disney in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel forecasts that the entertainment giant will post earnings per share of ($0.65) for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for The Walt Disney’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.13 EPS.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.23.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock opened at $154.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.77. The Walt Disney has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $157.46. The firm has a market cap of $280.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,574,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $16,567,587,000 after buying an additional 10,757,398 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 19,729.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,199,122 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,025,795,000 after acquiring an additional 9,152,731 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,086,531 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,013,239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,581,961 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 286.0% during the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 5,500,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $613,305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,653,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,992 shares in the last quarter. 57.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 9,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total transaction of $1,488,745.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,745.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,253 shares of company stock worth $12,851,229 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

