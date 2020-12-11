Thomas Aj Frank Sells 35,702 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 35,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total transaction of $1,948,258.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Thomas Aj Frank also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 7th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 35,363 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total transaction of $1,927,637.13.

On Thursday, December 3rd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,720 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $966,803.20.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Thomas Aj Frank sold 36,272 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total transaction of $1,932,934.88.

On Friday, November 27th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 10,175 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total transaction of $547,313.25.

On Wednesday, November 25th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,843 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $938,720.23.

On Monday, November 23rd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,843 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total transaction of $948,177.02.

On Friday, November 20th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,337 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total transaction of $974,978.29.

On Wednesday, November 18th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,792 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $958,277.12.

On Monday, November 16th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 36,432 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $1,952,026.56.

On Monday, November 9th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 14,712 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $736,335.60.

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $55.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 0.78. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.70 and a 12 month high of $58.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.75.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.62%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IBKR shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Compass Point raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Interactive Brokers Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBKR. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 83.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. 15.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

