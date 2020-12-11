TOD’S (OTCMKTS:TDPAY) Upgraded to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of TOD’S (OTCMKTS:TDPAY) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of TOD’S from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS TDPAY opened at $3.51 on Monday. TOD’S has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $4.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.90.

TOD'S S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and distributes shoes, leather goods and accessories, and apparel in Italy, Europe, the Americas, Greater China, and internationally. The company provides shoes and luxury leather goods for men and women under the Tod's brand; shoe collections under the Hogan brand name; jackets under the FAY brand; and footwear, bags, small leather goods, and jewelry under the Roger Vivier brand names.

