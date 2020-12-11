TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Price Target Increased to $10.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded TransAlta from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut TransAlta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on TransAlta from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.54.

Shares of TransAlta stock opened at $7.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. TransAlta has a twelve month low of $3.63 and a twelve month high of $8.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.11.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.35). TransAlta had a net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $385.78 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TransAlta will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.0324 per share. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. TransAlta’s payout ratio is currently -144.44%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 2,382.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransAlta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransAlta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of TransAlta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransAlta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.56% of the company’s stock.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, and Energy Marketing segments. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

