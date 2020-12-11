Transat A.T. Inc. (TRZ.TO) (TSE:TRZ) Price Target Raised to C$7.00 at CIBC

Transat A.T. Inc. (TRZ.TO) (TSE:TRZ) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$5.00 to C$7.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a tender rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on Transat A.T. Inc. (TRZ.TO) from C$9.00 to C$4.50 and set a tender rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Transat A.T. Inc. (TRZ.TO) from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Laurentian dropped their price target on shares of Transat A.T. Inc. (TRZ.TO) from C$8.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) cut their price objective on shares of Transat A.T. Inc. (TRZ.TO) from C$8.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.

TRZ stock opened at C$6.04 on Monday. Transat A.T. Inc. has a 1-year low of C$3.56 and a 1-year high of C$16.35. The firm has a market cap of C$32.57 million and a P/E ratio of -0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$5.33 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 309.06.

Transat A.T. Inc. (TRZ.TO) (TSE:TRZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported C($3.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($2.05) by C($1.65). The company had revenue of C$9.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.30 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Transat A.T. Inc. will post -4.4399999 EPS for the current year.

About Transat A.T. Inc. (TRZ.TO)

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated tour operator in the Americas and Europe. It develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats to 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries in the Americas and Europe. The company also operates as an outgoing tour operator to purchase various components of a trip locally or abroad and sell them separately or in packages to consumers in their local markets, through travel agencies, or through the Web.

