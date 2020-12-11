UBS Group Analysts Give Linde plc (LIN.F) (ETR:LIN) a €250.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €250.00 ($294.12) price target on Linde plc (LIN.F) (ETR:LIN) in a research note released on Tuesday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on LIN. Berenberg Bank set a €235.00 ($276.47) price objective on shares of Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Linde plc (LIN.F) in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €255.00 ($300.00) price objective on shares of Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €224.87 ($264.55) target price on shares of Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €194.00 ($228.24) target price on shares of Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €227.49 ($267.63).

Shares of LIN opened at €206.40 ($242.82) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €207.34 and its 200 day moving average is €202.07. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of €130.45 ($153.47) and a fifty-two week high of €226.40 ($266.35). The stock has a market capitalization of $108.43 billion and a PE ratio of 49.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

