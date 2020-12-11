UBS Group Analysts Give LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) (EPA:MC) a €551.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €551.00 ($648.24) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) (EPA:MC) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €520.00 ($611.76) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €455.00 ($535.29) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €475.00 ($558.82) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €440.00 ($517.65) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €500.00 ($588.24) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €496.17 ($583.73).

Shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) stock opened at €501.00 ($589.41) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €461.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of €409.02. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 12-month low of €195.45 ($229.94) and a 12-month high of €260.55 ($306.53).

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

