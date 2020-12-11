UBS Group Reiterates “€43.00” Price Target for Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE)

UBS Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FPE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €40.50 ($47.65) price target on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Nord/LB set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €41.59 ($48.93).

Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) stock opened at €35.50 ($41.76) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €36.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €32.12. Fuchs Petrolub SE has a 12 month low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a 12 month high of €44.80 ($52.71).

About Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F)

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

