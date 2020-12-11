UBS Group Reiterates “€43.00” Price Target for Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE)

UBS Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FPE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €40.50 ($47.65) price target on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Nord/LB set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €41.59 ($48.93).

Get Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) alerts:

Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) stock opened at €35.50 ($41.76) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €36.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €32.12. Fuchs Petrolub SE has a 12 month low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a 12 month high of €44.80 ($52.71).

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.