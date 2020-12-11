UBS Group’s (UBS) Hold Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Friday, November 27th. HSBC reiterated a buy rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut UBS Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut UBS Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

UBS Group stock opened at $14.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $51.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. UBS Group has a one year low of $7.48 and a one year high of $14.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.54 and a 200 day moving average of $12.15.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $9.02 billion during the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 15.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UBS Group will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of UBS Group in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 595.6% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of UBS Group in the third quarter worth about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 118.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of UBS Group in the third quarter worth about $52,000. 29.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional and corporate client worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

