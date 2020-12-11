United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) CEO Sells $241,338.65 in Stock

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 2,203 shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.55, for a total value of $241,338.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,725,138.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ USLM opened at $114.17 on Friday. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.99 and a twelve month high of $119.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $642.89 million, a PE ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.58.

Get United States Lime & Minerals alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

Separately, BidaskClub raised United States Lime & Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USLM. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals in the second quarter valued at $112,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 10.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 15.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 47.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,155 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 5.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United States Lime & Minerals

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Lime and Limestone Operations, and Natural Gas Interests. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry.

Read More: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for United States Lime & Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Lime & Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.