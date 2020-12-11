Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($3.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.59) by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $131.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.64) EPS. Vail Resorts’s revenue was down 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of MTN opened at $291.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $261.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.31. The stock has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 125.62 and a beta of 1.20. Vail Resorts has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $300.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

MTN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Vail Resorts from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Truist cut Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, August 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.25.

In other news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.45, for a total transaction of $231,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,386.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Ryan H. Siurek sold 709 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.68, for a total value of $161,425.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,445 shares in the company, valued at $328,997.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,478 shares of company stock worth $3,732,868. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

