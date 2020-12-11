Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($3.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.59) by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $131.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.46 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company’s revenue was down 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.64) EPS.

Shares of NYSE MTN opened at $291.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.62 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $261.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.31. Vail Resorts has a 52-week low of $125.00 and a 52-week high of $300.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MTN. William Blair cut shares of Vail Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $312.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $312.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $235.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vail Resorts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.25.

In other news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.45, for a total value of $231,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,386.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 1,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.85, for a total transaction of $224,976.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,201.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,478 shares of company stock worth $3,732,868. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

