Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Truist

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Vail Resorts from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $312.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $235.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Vail Resorts presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $249.25.

NYSE:MTN opened at $291.44 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $261.91 and a 200-day moving average of $219.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.62 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Vail Resorts has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $300.00.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported ($3.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.56) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $77.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.27 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business’s revenue was down 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.22) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Kirsten A. Lynch sold 5,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.68, for a total value of $1,263,228.32. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 33,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,720,008.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Patricia A. Campbell sold 5,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.59, for a total transaction of $1,226,081.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,574 shares in the company, valued at $4,190,108.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,478 shares of company stock worth $3,732,868 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTN. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after acquiring an additional 5,249 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. 90.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

