ValuEngine Downgrades Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GMDA. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Gamida Cell in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Gamida Cell in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Gamida Cell in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gamida Cell from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.83.

Shares of NASDAQ GMDA opened at $10.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.01. Gamida Cell has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $11.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.26 million, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.74.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gamida Cell will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Gamida Cell by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,900,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,395,000 after buying an additional 2,073,885 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Gamida Cell in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Gamida Cell in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Gamida Cell in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in Gamida Cell by 412.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,097,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,014,000 after buying an additional 883,198 shares in the last quarter.

About Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a nicotinamide expanded hematopoietic stem cells and differentiated immune cells, including T cells that is in Phase 3 studies in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

