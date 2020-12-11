ValuEngine Lowers Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Commercial Vehicle Group from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Commercial Vehicle Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group raised Commercial Vehicle Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Colliers Securities raised Commercial Vehicle Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Commercial Vehicle Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Commercial Vehicle Group stock opened at $9.34 on Monday. Commercial Vehicle Group has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $9.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13, a PEG ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 3.42.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.28. Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $187.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.97 million. Equities analysts predict that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group during the first quarter worth $67,000. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group during the third quarter worth $79,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group during the third quarter worth $84,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 27.5% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 3,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group during the second quarter worth $129,000. 45.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment offers electrical wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices in providing electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets.

