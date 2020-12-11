ValuEngine Lowers Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) to Buy

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Shift Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Shift Technologies from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

NASDAQ:SFT opened at $8.78 on Monday. Shift Technologies has a 12 month low of $6.40 and a 12 month high of $14.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.61.

Shift Technologies, Inc provides an online platform that allows people to buy and sell their new and used cars. The company offers sedans, hatchbacks, wagons, SUVs, vans, coupes, convertibles, and trucks. It also offers financing options. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Francisco, California with physical locations in San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Sacramento, California; and Portland, Oregon.

