ValuEngine Upgrades Bexil (OTCMKTS:BXLC) to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bexil (OTCMKTS:BXLC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
OTCMKTS:BXLC opened at $15.29 on Monday. Bexil has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $15.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.21.
About Bexil
