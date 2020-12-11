ValuEngine Upgrades Bexil (OTCMKTS:BXLC) to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bexil (OTCMKTS:BXLC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS:BXLC opened at $15.29 on Monday. Bexil has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $15.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.21.

About Bexil

Bexil Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment management and securities trading activities in the United States. Bexil Corporation was incorporated in 1996 and is based in New York, New York.

