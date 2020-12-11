Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have $178.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Varian Medical Systems’ FY2021 earnings at $4.99 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.46 EPS.

VAR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research lowered Varian Medical Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Barrington Research lowered Varian Medical Systems from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group lowered Varian Medical Systems to an in-line rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Varian Medical Systems from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Varian Medical Systems has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $145.55.

Shares of NYSE:VAR opened at $174.88 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.96 and a beta of 1.16. Varian Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $89.62 and a 12 month high of $176.19.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.14. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $850.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total value of $69,392.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,773,822.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.91, for a total transaction of $93,347.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,755,202.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,455 shares of company stock worth $31,286,162 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Varian Medical Systems in the second quarter worth about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 76.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

