VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,230,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412,091 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.23% of VICI Properties worth $28,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VICI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000.

In related news, Director James R. Abrahamson purchased 5,100 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.92 per share, with a total value of $121,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,602.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James R. Abrahamson purchased 5,000 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.79 per share, with a total value of $123,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,250,535.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VICI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.78.

VICI opened at $25.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $28.75. The company has a current ratio of 99.57, a quick ratio of 99.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.91.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.32. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 46.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

