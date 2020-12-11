Visa (NYSE:V) Now Covered by Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Visa (NYSE:V) in a research report report published on Monday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $250.00 price objective on the credit-card processor’s stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Visa’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.37 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on V. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $212.00 price target (down previously from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $243.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $218.90.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of Visa stock opened at $207.61 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.68. Visa has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $217.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.54, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.53%.

In other Visa news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $450,532.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total value of $1,642,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,090 shares in the company, valued at $21,920,027.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,157 shares of company stock worth $5,383,643. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.