Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) Raised to “Buy” at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

VOD has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Vodafone Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of VOD stock opened at $17.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Vodafone Group has a 1 year low of $11.46 and a 1 year high of $20.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.5325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. Vodafone Group’s payout ratio is currently 167.74%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vodafone Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,772 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in Vodafone Group by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 10,629 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,464 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 17,073 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 13,024 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

