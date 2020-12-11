Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) (LON:VOD) PT Set at GBX 170 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) (LON:VOD) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VOD. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) in a report on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group set a GBX 192 ($2.51) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) in a report on Thursday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 155 ($2.03) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 159 ($2.08) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 175.93 ($2.30).

Get Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) alerts:

LON:VOD opened at GBX 133.74 ($1.75) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £35.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.74. Vodafone Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 92.76 ($1.21) and a one year high of GBX 158.50 ($2.07). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 117.31 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 118.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.82, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be issued a €0.05 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L)’s payout ratio is -28.37%.

Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.