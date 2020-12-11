Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Stock Rating Lowered by Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Warrior Met Coal from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Warrior Met Coal from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Warrior Met Coal presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.43.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

HCC opened at $20.85 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 56.35 and a beta of 1.19. Warrior Met Coal has a 52 week low of $9.46 and a 52 week high of $23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.60.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $180.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.01 million. Equities analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in Warrior Met Coal by 219.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 23,271 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 8.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 117,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

See Also: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.