Wedbush Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) – Wedbush boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lowe’s Companies in a report issued on Thursday, December 10th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $9.34 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.95. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.82.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $160.22 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $180.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.79 and a 200-day moving average of $151.90. The company has a market capitalization of $117.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.08 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LOW. Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 90,470 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Cit Bank NA Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth $223,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth $243,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,447 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth $1,114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

