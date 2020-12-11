Wedbush Downgrades Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) to Neutral

Wedbush downgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Wedbush currently has $110.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $105.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($5.22) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.64) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.01 EPS.

RARE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an in-line rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $104.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.11.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RARE opened at $134.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.71 and a beta of 2.18. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $31.99 and a 52 week high of $142.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.02.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.15. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 188.51% and a negative return on equity of 56.12%. As a group, analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, insider John Richard Pinion sold 2,780 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.47, for a total value of $262,626.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 9,903 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total transaction of $991,488.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,391,164.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,999,716 over the last ninety days. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 615.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia; and Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.