Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST)

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Monster Beverage from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $87.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.27.

Shares of MNST stock opened at $88.03 on Monday. Monster Beverage has a 1 year low of $50.06 and a 1 year high of $88.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

