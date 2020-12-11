Wells Fargo & Company Downgrades Transocean (NYSE:RIG) to Underweight

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Transocean (NYSE:RIG) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RIG. UBS Group downgraded shares of Transocean from a positive rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $1.15 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Transocean from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, 140166 downgraded shares of Transocean from a positive rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $1.15 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.09.

Get Transocean alerts:

Shares of Transocean stock opened at $2.54 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.54. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Transocean has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $7.28.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $773.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.99 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 54.06% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Transocean will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 5.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,262,553 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $108,450,000 after buying an additional 3,318,036 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Transocean by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,104,961 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $9,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,373 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Transocean by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,570,950 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $12,025,000 after purchasing an additional 802,264 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Transocean by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,850,526 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $4,721,000 after purchasing an additional 311,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Transocean by 587.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,464,966 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815,366 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 12, 2020, it owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 45 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 28 ultra-deepwater floaters, 14 harsh environment floaters, and 3 midwater floaters.

Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.