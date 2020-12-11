Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:WWR opened at $5.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.68. Westwater Resources has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.30.

Get Westwater Resources alerts:

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WWR. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Westwater Resources by 525.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Westwater Resources by 199.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 16,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Westwater Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. 0.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Westwater Resources Company Profile

Westwater Resources, Inc operates as a diversified energy materials development company. It primarily explores for lithium, graphite, uranium, and Vanadium deposits. The company's principal project is the Coosa graphite project covering an area of approximately 41,965 acres situated in east-central Alabama.

Read More: G-20

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Westwater Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westwater Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.