Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) President Sells $209,721.00 in Stock

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) President Brian Richard Hole sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total value of $209,721.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 87,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,448,485.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Willis Lease Finance stock opened at $40.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $240.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.83. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 52 week low of $14.11 and a 52 week high of $62.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25.
Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $70.61 million for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 10.58%.
Willis Lease Finance Company Profile
Willis Lease Finance Corporation engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and related aircraft equipment for air carriers, manufacturers, and overhaul/repair facilities worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales.
