Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) President Sells $209,721.00 in Stock

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) President Brian Richard Hole sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total value of $209,721.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 87,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,448,485.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Willis Lease Finance stock opened at $40.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $240.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.83. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 52 week low of $14.11 and a 52 week high of $62.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $70.61 million for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 10.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 9.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Willis Lease Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 1,618.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 25,179 shares during the period. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Lease Finance in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,161,000. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile

Willis Lease Finance Corporation engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and related aircraft equipment for air carriers, manufacturers, and overhaul/repair facilities worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales.

