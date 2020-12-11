Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Shares Purchased by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,894 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $19,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLTW. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.9% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 11.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WLTW opened at $206.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $202.38 and a 200-day moving average of $203.24. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a one year low of $143.34 and a one year high of $220.97. The company has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WLTW. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $246.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.13.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

