Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 1,479.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,697 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,374 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.07% of Wix.com worth $9,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WIX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Wix.com by 202.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 7.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,325 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com during the second quarter worth approximately $323,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Wix.com by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,881 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Wix.com by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 3,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

WIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on Wix.com from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $292.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Wix.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Wix.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.82.

Wix.com stock opened at $271.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of -105.34 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $257.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.75. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52 week low of $76.81 and a 52 week high of $319.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $254.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.88 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

