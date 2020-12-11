Wolfe Research Lowers Fortive (NYSE:FTV) to Peer Perform

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Fortive (NYSE:FTV) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $78.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $71.00.

FTV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortive currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.73.

Shares of FTV opened at $68.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.24. Fortive has a twelve month low of $37.31 and a twelve month high of $82.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.10. The firm has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.05, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 8.05%.

In other Fortive news, CEO James A. Lico sold 261,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $16,058,969.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jonathan L. Schwarz sold 15,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total transaction of $979,007.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 339,420 shares of company stock worth $21,395,729. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 76.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Fortive during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the third quarter worth about $52,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 25.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

