Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) PT Raised to $37.00

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) had its price target upped by KeyCorp from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

WWW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.70.

WWW opened at $30.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 44.21, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.72 and a 200-day moving average of $25.49. Wolverine World Wide has a 52 week low of $12.19 and a 52 week high of $34.70.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $493.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.66 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is 17.78%.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, CEO Blake W. Krueger sold 20,000 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $618,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 898,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,782,253.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the first quarter worth $3,282,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 10.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,908 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,036,000 after acquiring an additional 44,153 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the second quarter worth $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 18.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,288 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 4.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 186,958 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 7,163 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

