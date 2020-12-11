Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Director Sells $200,365.95 in Stock

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Director Paul Donovan sold 1,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.21, for a total value of $200,365.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Paul Donovan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 7th, Paul Donovan sold 1,405 shares of Woodward stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total value of $163,696.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD opened at $118.15 on Friday. Woodward, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.51 and a fifty-two week high of $129.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.21. Woodward had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 9.25%. As a group, research analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.081 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WWD shares. Barclays lowered Woodward from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Woodward from $100.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet raised Woodward from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Truist lifted their price target on Woodward from $51.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.29.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,613,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,338,000 after purchasing an additional 50,230 shares during the period. Deccan Value Investors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Woodward during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,079,000. Snyder Capital Management L P grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 867,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,541,000 after purchasing an additional 38,459 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 597,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,299,000 after purchasing an additional 90,087 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 587,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,567,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

