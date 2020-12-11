Zacks Investment Research Lowers JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JMP GROUP INC. is a full-service investment banking and asset management firm that provides investment banking, sales and trading, and equity research services to corporate and institutional clients and alternative asset management products to institutional and high-net-worth investors. JMP Group operates through two subsidiaries, JMP Securities and JMP Asset Management. The company focuses its resources on small and middle-market growth companies and the institutions that invest in them. They approach their work with the idea that expertise, intellectual capital and relationships can never be commoditized. “

Get JMP Group alerts:

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating on shares of JMP Group in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:JMP opened at $3.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.79 and its 200 day moving average is $2.67. JMP Group has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $3.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.65 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. JMP Group had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $26.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.80 million. On average, analysts expect that JMP Group will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Craig R. Johnson bought 13,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $37,349.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 367,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,549.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig R. Johnson bought 11,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.65 per share, for a total transaction of $31,521.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 367,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,966.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 43,299 shares of company stock worth $124,200 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

About JMP Group

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through Broker-Dealer, Asset Management Fee Income, and Investment Income segments. It offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions, as well as institutional brokerage services and equity research services.

Featured Article: How dollar cost averaging works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JMP Group (JMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JMP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JMP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.