Zacks Investment Research Lowers Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Palatin Technologies, Inc is a development-stage medical technology company involved in developing and commercializing products and technologies for diagnostic imaging, cancer therapy and ethical drug development These developments are based on its proprietary monoclonal antibody radiolabeling and enabling peptide platform technologies. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered Palatin Technologies from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

NYSEAMERICAN PTN opened at $0.43 on Tuesday. Palatin Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $0.82.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of ($0.29) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTN. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Palatin Technologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,688,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 127,541 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Palatin Technologies by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 436,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 31,076 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Palatin Technologies by 154.1% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,908,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 1,157,352 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Palatin Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Palatin Technologies by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 177,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 34,500 shares during the last quarter.

About Palatin Technologies

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

