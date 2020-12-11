Zalando SE (ZAL.F) (FRA:ZAL) Given a €85.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) (FRA:ZAL) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Warburg Research set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on shares of Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Independent Research set a €101.00 ($118.82) price objective on shares of Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zalando SE (ZAL.F) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €75.04 ($88.28).

Shares of FRA ZAL opened at €78.88 ($92.80) on Monday. Zalando SE has a 52 week low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 52 week high of €49.86 ($58.66). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €81.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of €72.12.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

