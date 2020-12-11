Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ZDGE stock opened at $5.40 on Friday. Zedge has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $5.40.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Zedge from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd.

Zedge, Inc operates a digital publishing and content platform worldwide. Its platform enables consumers to personalize their mobile devices with ringtones, wallpapers, home screen app icons, widgets, and notification sounds. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in New York, New York.

