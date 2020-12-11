Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Stock Rating Upgraded by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, AR Network reports. The firm currently has $50.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

ZION has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.50 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.38.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $42.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.84. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $52.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.33 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

In other news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,491 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total value of $215,760.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,450.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 2,148 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.48, for a total value of $84,803.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,596.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.6% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 9,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

