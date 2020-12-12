10,000 Shares in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Bought by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in First BanCorp. by 66.9% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 206,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 82,943 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in First BanCorp. by 83.3% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 97,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 44,375 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in First BanCorp. by 52.6% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 742,969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after acquiring an additional 256,080 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in First BanCorp. by 179.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,766,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in First BanCorp. by 10.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,623,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,693,000 after acquiring an additional 251,271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. stock opened at $8.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.72 and its 200 day moving average is $6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.36. First BanCorp. has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $11.01.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $178.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.11 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FBP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet upgraded First BanCorp. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub upgraded First BanCorp. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine cut First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. First BanCorp. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

