10,000 Shares in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. (NASDAQ:THBR) Acquired by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. (NASDAQ:THBR) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of THBR. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II during the third quarter worth approximately $115,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II during the third quarter worth approximately $765,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II during the third quarter worth approximately $867,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ THBR opened at $10.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.17. Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.15 and a 12-month high of $10.92.

Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to seek a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. was founded in 2019 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

