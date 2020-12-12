10,294 Shares in General Electric (NYSE:GE) Purchased by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 10,294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 58.2% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in General Electric by 377.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 6,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $11.16 on Friday. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $13.26. The stock has a market cap of $97.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 64.05 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.20 and its 200 day moving average is $7.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on General Electric from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on General Electric from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “fair value” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.70.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

