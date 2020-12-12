15,000 Shares in Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) Acquired by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 65.4% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 36.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 5,659.6% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Richard Glasier purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.05 per share, for a total transaction of $140,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,294.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider 1994 B. Shares Lp Ma sold 5,000,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $102,900,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,607,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,486,136.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $21.32 on Friday. Carnival Co. & Plc has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $51.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported ($2.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.20) by $0.01. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $31.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.37 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & Plc will post -7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Carnival Co. & currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.16.

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

