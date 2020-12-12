161,951 Shares in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 161,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,392,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF stock opened at $28.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.42. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.74 and a fifty-two week high of $30.33.

